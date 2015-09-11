Attys Want $32M In Fees From Fiat Chrysler Emissions Deal

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge was asked Thursday to approve $32 million in fees for attorneys who negotiated a $110 million settlement in an investor suit accusing Fiat Chrysler of lying about its compliance with safety regulations and cheating on emissions tests. In addition to the $32 million for the attorneys, which comprises nearly a third of the total settlement, the class counsel asked to be reimbursed $2.6 million for their expenses. They also want the named plaintiffs in the case to be paid $15,000 each. The settlement total after the expenses would be about $75 million. The plaintiffs' attorneys calculated...

