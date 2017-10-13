5th Circ. Trims Trucker's $2.8M Award Over Crash

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday trimmed a $2.8 million jury award given to a commercial truck driver who was left with bone spurs and significant pain after a collision with another truck driver, saying the award amount was excessive given the man's condition. U.S. Circuit Judge Gregg Costa, writing for the panel, vacated Ambrosio Longoria's awards for future mental anguish and future physical pain, remanding the future physical pain award back to the lower court. Longoria's truck collided with a truck driven by Sarbjit Singh Basatia, of the company Hunter Express, while Basatia was heading straight in a turn-only lane in...

