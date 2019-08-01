Streamlined Smallsat Application Drill Sails Through FCC

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Companies seeking to launch small satellites will now have the option of a quicker, cheaper, more streamlined application process after the proposal to create a separate track for smaller craft passed through the Federal Communications Commission with flying colors. The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission weighed heavy on the commission during the FCC’s monthly open meeting Thursday, when all five commissioners mentioned the historic mission before voting in favor of slicing some of the red tape from the application process for small satellites. Satellites must have an orbit lifetime of less than six years and a maximum wet mass...

