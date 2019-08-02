NYC's 'Orwellian' Thinking On High-Rise Can't Bypass Review

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- With a judge calling claims a new high-rise project is just a "minor" change to a New York City neighborhood a "somewhat Orwellian" understatement, a New York state court has ruled that the New York City Planning Commission wrongfully approved the project to add new high-rise towers to a Lower East Side neighborhood without a land use review, vacating the approval of the project. In the ruling dated Wednesday, Supreme Court of New York Justice Arthur F. Engoron ruled that approving the new high-rises in the Two Bridges neighborhood without a Uniform Land Use Review Procedure would drastically change the community without...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS