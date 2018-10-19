CME Spoofing Claims Should Not Be Arbitrated, Investors Say

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Investors accusing Tower Research Capital LLC and three of its ex-traders of manipulating futures contract prices on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange urged an Illinois federal judge Thursday to keep their claims in court, arguing that not all parties are members of the CME, precluding arbitration. Named plaintiffs Gregory Boutchard and Synova Asset Management LLC accuse Tower, a financial services firm, of influencing the market through a technique known as spoofing, in which buy-or-sell orders are placed with no intention of being executed in order to create an artificial impression of supply or demand. Tower told the court last month that both...

