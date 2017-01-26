Uber Flouted Regs To 'Destroy' Mass. Taxis, Judge Hears

Law360, Boston (August 2, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Dozens of taxi companies told a federal judge Friday that Uber Technologies Inc. owes them $124 million in damages for operating in Boston for three years in violation of city laws, pointing to internal communications at Uber as evidence that the ride-hailing giant's conduct was "egregious" as a seven-day bench trial concluded. An attorney for 34 cab companies, Edward Haber of Shapiro Haber & Urmy LLP, showed U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton complaints that Uber received from drivers who got tickets from the Boston Police Department and, in at least one case, said they were threatened with arrest for operating the company's UberX product...

