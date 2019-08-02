NJ Atty Can't Escape Malpractice Loss Over PIP Coverage

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Friday upheld a malpractice ruling against an attorney for failing to advise a client about personal injury protection coverage related to a car crash suit, rejecting the lawyer’s bid to escape the decision on the grounds that a trial court relied on case law that was later overturned. The two-judge appellate panel refused to disturb the court’s order from last year denying reconsideration of its judgment against attorney Andrew Park, who represented Heon Kim in the crash suit. Since his PIP benefits had been exhausted, Kim had to pay medical expenses for back surgery...

