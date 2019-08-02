Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bloomberg Slammed With OT Suit By Data Workers

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Bloomberg LP was hit on Friday with a proposed class action of data processors who claim it hasn’t given them back pay they’re owed, despite acknowledging earlier this year that the workers are subject to wage law protections.

Bloomberg recognized in January that its Global Data division employees — including data analysts, data specialists and related titles — aren’t exempt from federal and state overtime pay requirements and then reclassified them as “non-exempt,” according to the complaint filed in New Jersey federal court. Therefore, they should receive years’ worth of back pay equaling one-and-a-half times their regular pay for every hour...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Judge

Date Filed

August 2, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies