Calif. High Court Limits Class 'Ascertainability' Defense

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT) -- On July 29, 2019, the California Supreme Court weighed in on an important issue of class action jurisprudence: whether the proponent of the class must present evidence that the proposed class is ascertainable and that class members can be identified without excessive inconvenience, cost or administrative burden. Following a pro-plaintiff line of federal caselaw, the California Supreme Court held in Noel v. Thrifty Payless Inc.[1] that the class proponent’s burden is merely to describe a class that might in the future be identified by reference to objective criteria. There is no obligation to show that notice to the class is administratively...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS