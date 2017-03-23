Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. OKs $1B Pipeline But Slams FERC For 'Limbo'

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday affirmed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of the $1 billion Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project, although one judge criticized the commission for keeping property owners in "administrative limbo" while their land is seized and used.

A three-judge appeals panel unanimously found that FERC was operating lawfully under D.C. Circuit precedent when it allowed The Williams Cos. Inc. unit Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. to take land via eminent domain and construct the natural gas pipeline while environmentalists and landowners appealed the project's approval. The court also said it was bound by circuit precedent when it held green...

