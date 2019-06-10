Ford Seeks To Nix 'Death Wobble' Suspension Defect Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Ford has urged a California federal court to toss a proposed class action accusing it of hiding a defect that causes violent shaking in some of its trucks, arguing that the driver who filed the suit waited too long before seeking repair of his vehicle and bringing his claims. Consumer William Lessin alleged in his June suit that Ford Motor Co. was aware of the alleged flaw in its F-250 and F-350 trucks' suspension and steering linkage systems, causing a so-called "Death Wobble" while driving in typical conditions. But Ford contended in its dismissal bid Thursday that Lessin's allegations were meritless because Lessin...

