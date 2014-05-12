Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CrossFit Rival Disputes Call For Sanctions In False Ad Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The National Strength and Conditioning Association slammed a bid by CrossFit to get an instant win in a false advertising suit, saying CrossFit's assertion that the NSCA destroyed or hid documents is not supported by the facts.

In a 57-page opposition filed Thursday, the NSCA said CrossFit Inc.'s move for sanctions in the suit was based on "unfounded and speculative" opinions, and not on the review of NSCA documents that had been called for in sanctions the judge issued in 2017.

While CrossFit cited "large numbers" of documents supposedly lost, the NSCA wrote that those numbers were not given proper context...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 12, 2014

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®