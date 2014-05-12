CrossFit Rival Disputes Call For Sanctions In False Ad Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The National Strength and Conditioning Association slammed a bid by CrossFit to get an instant win in a false advertising suit, saying CrossFit's assertion that the NSCA destroyed or hid documents is not supported by the facts. In a 57-page opposition filed Thursday, the NSCA said CrossFit Inc.'s move for sanctions in the suit was based on "unfounded and speculative" opinions, and not on the review of NSCA documents that had been called for in sanctions the judge issued in 2017. While CrossFit cited "large numbers" of documents supposedly lost, the NSCA wrote that those numbers were not given proper context...

