Facebook Looks To Halt State Suit Over Cambridge Analytica

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Facebook Inc. accused shareholders on Thursday of trying to sidestep a California federal judge’s dismissal of derivative claims over the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal by refiling them in state court. The social media giant asked for an injunction to block a derivative suit filed in San Mateo County, California, claiming it was filed by lawyers “closely aligned” with lead counsel in the shareholder action playing out at the federal level. The company also argued that the suit is nothing more than “a transparent attempt to obtain a different result” on the upper court’s dismissal of derivative claims brought under the...

