Pa. Court Affirms $750K Award In Trucking Co. Crash

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Friday affirmed a jury’s decision to award $750,000 to a commercial truck driver in a suit accusing a construction company driver of causing a rear-end collision, saying the trial judge properly admitted certain expert testimony. In a published decision, a three-judge Superior Court panel affirmed the verdict in favor of Seth Nazarak in a suit accusing Rubin Waite Jr. and his employer Haranin Construction Inc. of negligently rear-ending an M & C Trucking Co. vehicle operated by Nazarak in Cambria County, Pennsylvania, in 2014, causing serious injuries. Because Waite and Haranin Construction had conceded liability, a trial...

