Fund Manager Seeks New Trial After $10M Fraud Verdict

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- An investment manager who was found guilty of swindling $10 million from investors has asked for a do-over, arguing that the government improperly presented different wire fraud charges as though they were part of one scheme. Shawn Baldwin, a sometime TV pundit who represented himself as an investment adviser, hedge fund manager and entrepreneur through several different Chicago-area businesses even after regulators stripped him of his registrations, requested a new trial or acquittal on Thursday. He told an Illinois federal judge that prosecutors were wrong to claim all seven wire fraud charges were part of an overall scheme to defraud investors. Each investment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS