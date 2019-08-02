J&J, Colgate Cleared In Travel Agent’s Talc Case

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A jury in Kentucky cleared Johnson & Johnson and Colgate-Palmolive on Friday after an unusual joint trial against both companies over claims that their talcum powder products caused a travel agent to die from cancer. A jury cleared Johnson & Johnson and Colgate-Palmolive of claims that their talcum powder products caused a woman’s mesothelioma, a J&J attorney confirmed. (AP) The jury returned the decision after less than an hour of deliberations Friday, after nine of 12 members agreed on the outcome. The jury heard testimony for three weeks in the case of Donna Hayes, who died in December 2016 of mesothelioma....

