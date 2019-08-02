AstraZeneca Hit With Pay-For-Delay Suit Over Seroquel XR

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Drug distributor J.M. Smith Corp. slapped AstraZeneca with an antitrust lawsuit in New York federal court on Friday claiming the pharmaceutical giant paid off a pair of generic-drug makers to stave off rivals to its brand anti-psychotic drug. According to the distributor's proposed class action, AstraZeneca struck deals with Handa Pharmaceuticals LLC and Accord Pharmaceuticals Inc. that induced the two generic-drug makers to hold off on launching their versions of Seroquel XR — AstraZeneca's prescription drug treatment for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression — for five years. In exchange, J.M. Smith said AstraZeneca committed to stall the launch of its own...

