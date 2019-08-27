Deloitte Dodged Adelphia Collapse Suit Too Soon, Judge Hints

Law360, Philadelphia (August 27, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate judge suggested during oral arguments Tuesday that Deloitte & Touche LLP had been prematurely allowed to escape claims over the role of its accounting in the collapse of Adelphia Communications Corp. prior to a trial ordered as part of federal multidistrict litigation. While Judge Gary Glazer in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas agreed to grant summary judgment in favor of Deloitte after concluding that fraud by Adelphia executives had been a greater contributor to the company's collapse than any malpractice on the part of the accounting firm, at least one member of the Pennsylvania Superior Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS