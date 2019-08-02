Phillies Sue To Stop Mascot From Becoming 'Free Agent'

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball’s Philadelphia Phillies filed a preemptive copyright lawsuit Friday after the creators of the team’s Phanatic mascot threatened to make the beloved character a “free agent.” The Phillies asked a New York federal judge to block designers Wayde Harrison and Bonnie Erickson from invoking the Copyright Act’s so-called termination right — a rule designed to let authors reclaim control of works they signed away years ago. The Phillies are suing the creators of the Phanatic mascot. The designers and their Harrison/Erickson Inc. have said they will use that provision as soon as next year to revoke the team’s rights to...

