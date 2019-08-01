Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Judge Exits Suit Against Insurer Citing Past Work As Atty

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge removed himself Friday from a medical practice's proposed class action accusing insurance company Progressive of reducing copays for customers injured in car crashes, citing his previous involvement as an attorney in a similar case against the insurer.

In a one-page recusal order, U.S. District Judge William F. Jung said that as recently as 2018 he served as counsel of record for medical providers in a suit against Progressive Select Insurance Co. over personal injury protection medical payments that was similar to the instant case.

The case was reassigned Friday to U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell, according...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Judge

Date Filed

August 1, 2019

