Saudi Oil Co. Unit Escapes Suit Over $18B Arbitral Award

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A U.S. subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company will not face litigation aimed at enforcing a nearly $18 billion arbitral award issued in a dispute over Saudi oil fields, a Texas court ruled Friday, concluding that the company never signed an underlying arbitration agreement. The lawsuit, filed last year on behalf of dozens of plaintiffs who are the heirs of two sheikhs, seeks to confirm the $17.9 billion award issued in June 2015 against Chevron Corp., Chevron USA, Chevron Saudi Arabia, and Arabian American Oil Company, or Aramco, following a dispute over a decades-old concession agreement to develop certain Saudi...

