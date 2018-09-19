Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Says Pepsi, Gatorade ‘Sports Fuel’ Slogan Is Fair Use

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel affirmed PepsiCo Inc.’s quick win in a trademark suit brought by sports nutrition consulting firm SportFuel Inc., saying that Gatorade Co.'s slogan "Gatorade The Sports Fuel Company" is fair use after finding widespread use of the term “sports fuel” in the nutritional product industry.

In a unanimous opinion, the panel agreed with the district court’s finding that Gatorade’s fair use defense holds up, ruling that the company didn’t use the term “sports fuel” as a trademark but as a description of its products. Producers of sports nutrition products for athletes regularly use the term “sports fuel” to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3840 Trademark

Date Filed

September 19, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies