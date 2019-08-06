The Female Inventor Problem And How Lawyers Are Helping

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Going through the patenting process can be intimidating for new inventors, but Jayshree Seth feels fortunate that when she started out at 3M Co. more than two decades ago, she worked with an in-house patent attorney who immediately put her at ease. “He would say things like, ‘Thank you for inventing, Jayshree,’” said Seth, a corporate scientist at the industrial giant. “It’s a subtle thing, but it was an amazing feeling that I had such support. His encouragement early in my career of the value I brought by inventing set me up for success.” I think inventing can be daunting for...

