Zimmer Hit With $7.7M Hip Implant Verdict In Damages Retrial

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A California state jury has awarded $7.68 million to a man forced to undergo two hip-replacement operations in 15 months after receiving a Zimmer Inc. implant — after a previous $9.2 million award was undone over statements by his attorney to a jury. In April 2018, a California appeals court granted Zimmer a new trial on damages after determining that Gary Kline’s unnamed attorney made misrepresentations about factors including the value of the medical device industry and the amount of Kline’s medical expenses. On July 26, a new jury found Zimmer liable for $4 million in future noneconomic loss, $3.6 million...

