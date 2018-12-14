Lloyd's Agent Says Adjuster Shares Blame In $6.3M Dispute

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 2:47 PM EDT) -- An insurance agent for a Lloyd's of London underwriter is urging a California federal court not to let a claims adjuster off the hook in a suit brought by a champion boxer who alleges his $6.3 million claim was badly mishandled, as the web of defendants scramble to avoid liability. Insurance agent International Specialty Insurance Inc. asked the court in May to force claims adjuster McLarens Inc. to indemnify it if it ends up having to pay anything due to the allegedly botched handling of Andre Ward's $6.3 million claim. McLarens responded last month that it didn't owe a legal duty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS