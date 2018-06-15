3rd Circ. Revives Rental Car Coverage Class Action

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit agreed on Friday to revive a class action lawsuit accusing a Travelers Indemnity Co. unit of falling short on promises to pay for rental vehicles and other transportation costs incurred by policyholders whose cars are damaged in accidents. A three-judge panel said a trial judge had incorrectly determined that Kyle and Marie Stechert's claims against Travelers were merely a result of miscommunication about how long the insurer would cover the cost of a rental after their car was totaled and did not constitute a breach of policy terms promising 30 days of so-called extended transportation expense, or ETE,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS