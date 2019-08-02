Developers Can't Restart $664M Hollywood Project On Appeal

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Thursday upheld a lower court’s ruling that the city of Los Angeles didn’t conduct a sufficiently thorough environmental impact study for a controversial, $664 million proposed real estate development in Hollywood. The project, dubbed the Millennium Hollywood, would have brought more than 1 million square feet of new construction to a 4.47-acre area in the downtown area of LA’s most famous neighborhood, according to court records. But in a Wednesday opinion accompanied by an order filed on Thursday, a unanimous, three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Second District agreed with the trial judge’s 2015 assessment that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS