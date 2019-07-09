Pa. Can’t Stop Bridge Agency From Using Elevators

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday said the agency overseeing the bridges between the state and New Jersey can begin operating elevators in a newly constructed administrative building, saying Pennsylvania’s labor and industry division has no authority to inspect them first. U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney imposed a preliminary injunction against Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary W. Gerard Oleksiak, who brought the lawsuit on behalf of the agency amid a dispute with the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. The lawsuit against the labor department arose after Pennsylvania determined that the commission — a so-called bistate entity involving...

