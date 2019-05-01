Casino Investor, Noteholders Want Ch. 11 Probes Into IPO

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Silver Point Capital-owned holding company has asked a New York bankruptcy court for permission to hire DLA Piper as special counsel to look into allegations its parent company helped drive it into Chapter 11, while a noteholder group is seeking to launch its own investigation. On Thursday, New Cotai Holding Co. asked the court to retain DLA Piper to ensure “a full and impartial investigation” into allegations Silver Point manipulated the initial public offering of the project it was created to finance. Meanwhile, an ad hoc noteholder group asked the court for permission to launch its own probe, arguing that...

