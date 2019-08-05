Fox Inks $265M Deal For Fintech Co. Credible Labs

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Fox Corp. will snap up Credible Labs in a $265 million deal steered by Kirkland, DLA Piper and Akin Gump, valuing the consumer finance marketplace at roughly AU$585 million ($396.4 million), Credible said Monday. San Francisco-based Credible Labs Inc., which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, said in a regulatory filing that a Fox subsidiary will buy it for AU$2.21 in cash per CHESS Depositary Interest, which according to the ASX let investors reap the economic benefits of foreign financial products and Australian Government Bonds without holding the related legal title. Credible Chairman Ron Suber said in the company’s statement...

