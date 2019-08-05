Bombardier-Led Trio Wins $4.5B Deal For Egypt Rail Lines

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A construction and engineering trio led by Bombardier Transportation has won a $4.5 billion contract to design, build and operate two new monorail lines in Egypt, the air and rail company said Monday. Bombardier Transportation, Orascom Construction PLC and Arab Contractors signed the agreement with the National Authority for Tunnels in Cairo on Monday, according to the announcement. The group will design and build two mass-transit lines in the Cairo region, then operate and maintain them for 30 years, the announcement said. Bombardier Transportation valued its share of the contract at $2.85 billion, saying in a statement that the company will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS