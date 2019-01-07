Fiat Chrysler Suit Over Defective Wiring Is Tossed

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a proposed class action suit accusing Fiat Chrysler of selling cars with defective wiring, saying the car owner leading the suit hasn’t shown how the automaker knew about the alleged defect before he purchased his vehicle. In an order published Friday, U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson wrote that car buyer Jared Kahn offered only “general and conclusory” terms describing how FCA US LLC supposedly knew about the defect but could not point to anything that indicated the company was aware earlier than 2013. Kahn bought his car in 2012. While Kahn pointed to complaints...

