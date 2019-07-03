Real Estate Co. Rips Arbitration Bid In Harvey Coverage Fight

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Houston-based real estate company seeking more than $1 million from insurers for Hurricane Harvey damage pushed to send its suit back to Texas state court Friday, saying the insurers cited an “unconscionable” arbitration pact in moving the case to federal court. Urban Meridian Group Inc. filed a state court suit in June, claiming the underwriters at Lloyd's of London, HDI Global Specialty SE and others had shorted the company on coverage for the "dramatic damage" to its building caused by the 2017 storm. The insurers removed the suit to Texas federal court the following month, contending that the real estate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS