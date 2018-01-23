Motel 6, Guests Get Early OK Of ICE Info-Sharing Deal

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge has given preliminary approval to Motel 6's $10 million deal to settle allegations by former guests that the budget motel chain unlawfully sent their personal information to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, leading to the detention of some guests. U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell on Friday approved the agreement subject to a final approval hearing, for the class action of more than 52,000 approved members. The deal would bar Motel 6 Operating LP and its parent, G6 Hospitality LLC, from sharing guest information with ICE absent a "judicially enforceable warrant or subpoena" during the agreement's...

