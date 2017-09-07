Imprimis Fails To Nix Jury Award In Allergan False Ad Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has lost its bid in California federal court to overturn a $48,500 jury award in a case brought by Allergan USA Inc. accusing its rival of using false advertisements to trick doctors into thinking its eye-treatment drugs used FDA-approved ingredients. Imprimis' had argued that the jury's verdict should be set aside, because Allergan had demonstrated only a correlation, and not causation, between Imprimis' use of the allegedly false ads and a drop in Allergan's sales. But U.S. District Judge David O. Carter on Friday sided with Allergan, which had countered that the two companies agreed that they are competitors,...

