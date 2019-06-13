Immigration Courts Are 'Ignoring The Law,' Mass. Judge Says

Law360, Boston (August 5, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Immigration judges around the United States appear to be ignoring federal court rulings that say the government should bear the burden of proof at civil detention hearings, the chief federal judge for the District of Massachusetts said Monday as she considered a proposed class action on the issue. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris said she planned to certify a class of Massachusetts detainees who, according to a lawsuit filed in June, have had their due process rights violated at hearings that place the burden on the detainees to prove that they pose no danger to society or flight risk. The...

