Dine-In Movie Chain Hits Ch. 11 With Restructuring, Sale Plans

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A premium dine-in movie theater chain filed for Chapter 11 protection Monday in Delaware, saying that increased competition in the industry at a time when the company was expanding led to liquidity constraints and forced it to pursue a bankruptcy sale or recapitalization transaction. In a first-day declaration, financial adviser David Baker said iPic Entertainment Inc. enjoyed great success in the first few years of operation as customers flocked to its luxury, reclining seating and high-end restaurant offerings, but its fortune reversed as more and more theaters began offering similar services at lower prices. Its first wave of theaters featured a...

