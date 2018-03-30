TrueCar Settles For $28M In Site Redesign Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Auto pricing website TrueCar has agreed to pay investors nearly $28.3 million to settle claims its stock took a hit because the company didn't disclose the site’s revamp would slow down sales, according to a court document filed Friday in California federal court. Investors said Friday the settlement was a victory for plaintiffs who lost funds because of the drop in stock value. “This settlement is an excellent result because it provides the settlement class with genuine relief under difficult legal and practical circumstances,” they said. Plaintiffs believed that further argument in the case could result in the decertification of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS