Pa. Gov. Can't Sue Over Harrisburg Incinerator, Firms Say

Law360, Harrisburg (September 9, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit over $360 million in debt Pennsylvania's capital city assumed in connection with a bungled incinerator upgrade came under fire in state court on Monday as an attorney arguing on behalf of group of law firms slammed Gov. Tom Wolf's standing to blame them for allegedly faulty work on the project. The commonwealth has looked to invoke its so-called parens patriae power — which allows the government to take action on behalf of the public welfare — in pursuing its lawsuit, but Kleinbard LLC attorney Matthew Haverstick, representing Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC, told a three-judge Commonwealth Court panel on...

