Enbridge Keeps Sanction Over Landowner Pipeline Info Push

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Enbridge is entitled to a $25,000 sanction against the lawyer for a group of Illinois landowners fighting a crude oil pipeline project after the lawyer improperly pushed for irrelevant information in discovery, an Illinois appellate court ruled Friday. The appeals court also imposed sanctions of its own against attorney Mercer Turner, finding his appellate brief continued to seek the non-pertinent information and was "not warranted by existing law or a good-faith argument for the extension, modification, or reversal of existing law." The court also upheld a sanction against Turner for raising arguments that were contradicted by case law and not firmly...

