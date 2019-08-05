Drugmakers Fight To Undo Loestrin Antitrust Class Cert.

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Warner Chilcott and Watson Pharmaceuticals want the First Circuit to take up their appeal of a class certification ruling in a suit alleging they delayed generic alternatives to the birth control drug Loestrin, saying the buyers are not numerous enough to warrant class treatment. The drug companies filed a proposed reply brief Friday after asking the First Circuit last month for permission to appeal U.S. District Judge William E. Smith's ruling that certified a class of direct buyers in the sprawling multidistrict litigation surrounding Loestrin prices. The brief argued that the class wrongly includes buyers that purchased generic forms of the...

