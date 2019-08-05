Mexico Weighing Legal Action Over El Paso Shooting

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The Mexican government is weighing whether to extradite a shooter who killed seven Mexican citizens in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday and to pursue related legal action in the U.S. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said in a statement Sunday that the shooting was an "act of terrorism against innocent Mexicans" and that he is cooperating with the Mexican attorney general to determine whether the government will bring terrorism charges in the U.S. He said his office would also support the families and friends of the victims in obtaining legal representation and facilitating the U.S.' criminal investigation of the suspected shooter,...

