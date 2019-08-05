USTR Urged To Shield EU Alcohol From Tariffs In Aircraft Row

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The American beverage industry urged the Trump administration to spare European wine and spirits from potential future tariffs on Monday, as the administration weighs which foreign products to target as retaliation for the European Union’s illegal aircraft subsidies. At a hearing held by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, industry associations and advocates for both producers and importers of wine and liquor warned that slapping duties on alcohol shipped from the EU could carry heavy consequences for the U.S. industry. The Trump administration is considering sticking alcohol products from the EU with retaliatory tariffs, after the World Trade Organization concluded...

