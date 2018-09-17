JetBlue Says Passenger Shifting Focus From Holes In Her Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. told a Florida federal court Friday that an air traveler’s bid to strike a filing by the airline is just an attempt to shift attention away from holes in the traveler’s motion to certify a class of consumers accusing JetBlue of taking kickbacks in exchange for selling trip insurance to fliers. The airline said lead plaintiff Milita Dolan’s bid to strike JetBlue’s opposition to her motion for class certification is an attempt to shift the blame to JetBlue and its insurance partner Allianz Global Assistance for the holes in Dolan’s class certification motion. “It is nothing more than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS