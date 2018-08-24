Amazon Fights Driver's Bid To Appeal Arbitration Order

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Amazon told a California federal judge that a delivery driver must arbitrate her claims that the e-commerce titan shorted her wages, meals and rest periods, saying her bid for a quick appeal on whether she fits an exemption for transportation workers be rejected. Amazon Logistics Inc. on Friday opposed plaintiff Yolanda Champion’s bid to get the court to certify its June decision compelling arbitration so that she can seek an interlocutory appeal with the Ninth Circuit on whether she fits the Federal Arbitration Act’s exemption for transportation workers. The company said Champion dragged her feet for nearly a month before filing her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS