Class Alleging 'Massive' $4B Crypto Fraud Moves Forward

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A class of former investors in cryptocurrency marketing company OneCoin and their new lead plaintiff reiterated claims that the Bulgarian firm engaged in a "massive" $4 billion Ponzi scheme, having defrauded millions of customers, according to an amended complaint filed in New York federal court Friday. The filing comes shortly after U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni contemplated dismissal of the suit over missed deadlines before she appointed Levi & Korsinsky and Silver Miller as lead counsel on July 24. Investor Donald Berdeaux, who took over from Christine Grablis as the class’ lead plaintiff in July, filed the amended complaint to reflect...

