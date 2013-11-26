Nixed Slot Machine Patent Moots Trade Secrets Suit, Atty Says

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A former in-house counsel at a slot machine company accused of stealing trade secrets to start his own company urged a New Jersey federal court on Monday to consider whether the recent invalidation of the patent at issue moots the case against him. Daniel Marks urged the District of New Jersey to weigh the next steps it should take in light of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's late July invalidation of all the claims of a patent held by his previous employer, High 5 Games LLC, that covers the slot machine concepts he purportedly stole, according to his letter. Marks argues that the...

