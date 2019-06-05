Princeton Trustees Deride Claims University Stole AI Data

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The trustees of Princeton University urged a California federal judge to toss a 3-D imaging firm's suit alleging the Ivy League school and Facebook stole its images for artificial intelligence projects, arguing Friday that the materials at issue aren't even copyrighted. The firm, UAB "Planner5D," hasn't preregistered or registered the images at issue with the United States Copyright Office, the trustees said in a dismissal brief. Yet the Lithuanian company, which allows its website's users to access the images to create virtual interior design scenes, accused Princeton and Facebook of infringing the files and stealing trade secrets, the brief said....

