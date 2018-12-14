XPO Logistics Tries To Ditch 'Outlandish' Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- XPO Logistics pushed a Connecticut federal court Friday to dump a stock-drop suit accusing the company of lying about how much losing Amazon's business would impact the company, arguing that the investors' "outlandish" theory was hastily put in place to make up for now-discredited accounting claims. Shareholders claim that XPO, one of the world's 10 largest providers of transportation and logistics services, covered up advance knowledge that Amazon.com Inc., one of its most important clients, would be winding down its business with XPO. The company contended in Friday's dismissal bid that when the investors realized that their initial claims over faulty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS