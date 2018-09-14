Mother Of Girl Killed By CSX Train Loses 6th Circ. Appeal

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The mother of a 13-year-old girl fatally struck by a CSX Transportation Inc. train can't reverse a jury verdict clearing the railroad, the Sixth Circuit ruled Monday, saying evidence about the girl's use of antidepressants was properly allowed by the trial judge. In a published opinion, a three-judge Sixth Circuit panel unanimously affirmed the verdict in favor of the railroad and co-defendant Consolidated Rail Corp., which owned and maintained the tracks where the incident occurred, in a suit over the death of Shyan Frye. The girl was fatally struck by a train as she was trying to dislodge her bicycle, which...

